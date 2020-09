What Are The Health Effects Of The Smoke From Wildfires? Wildfires have led to Oregon having the world's worst air quality, and the smoke is now moving east. Researchers say there's evidence that prolonged exposure to it can have a long-term health impact.

What Are The Health Effects Of The Smoke From Wildfires? Health What Are The Health Effects Of The Smoke From Wildfires? What Are The Health Effects Of The Smoke From Wildfires? Audio will be available later today. Wildfires have led to Oregon having the world's worst air quality, and the smoke is now moving east. Researchers say there's evidence that prolonged exposure to it can have a long-term health impact. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor