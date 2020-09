Wildfire Refugees Spent 2 Weeks Housed At Santa Cruz Baptist Church NPR's David Greene talks to Drew Cunningham, lead pastor of the Santa Cruz Baptist Church, which took in families seeking refuge from the CZU Lightning Complex fire in Northern California.

Wildfire Refugees Spent 2 Weeks Housed At Santa Cruz Baptist Church National Wildfire Refugees Spent 2 Weeks Housed At Santa Cruz Baptist Church Wildfire Refugees Spent 2 Weeks Housed At Santa Cruz Baptist Church Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene talks to Drew Cunningham, lead pastor of the Santa Cruz Baptist Church, which took in families seeking refuge from the CZU Lightning Complex fire in Northern California. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor