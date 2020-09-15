The Strange Origin Story Of Data Science & Elections : Fresh Air Harvard historian and 'New Yorker' writer Jill Lepore tells the story of the Simulmatics Corporation. Founded in 1959, it used a so-called "people machine," a computer program it claimed could predict the impact of political messages or advertising pitches. At the time, Simulmatics drew condemnation from scholars and political leaders who saw it as a threat to democracy. But now, 60 years later, the company's data collection practices and predictive models have become commonplace among political campaigns.



Her book is 'If Then.' Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews Sue Miller's book 'Monogamy.'