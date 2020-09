College Towns Welcome Students Back But Worry COVID-19 Tags Along College towns depend on business from the students that attend the school. In places like Ann Arbor, Mich., residents are nervous about returning students bringing the coronavirus with them.

College Towns Welcome Students Back But Worry COVID-19 Tags Along Education College Towns Welcome Students Back But Worry COVID-19 Tags Along College Towns Welcome Students Back But Worry COVID-19 Tags Along Audio will be available later today. College towns depend on business from the students that attend the school. In places like Ann Arbor, Mich., residents are nervous about returning students bringing the coronavirus with them. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor