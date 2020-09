Breonna Taylor's Family Settles With Louisville Over Wrongful Death Suit Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the city has agreed to pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor in a wrongful death lawsuit. Police shot and killed the 26-year-old Black woman in March.

