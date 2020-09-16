How I Built Resilience: Bert and John Jacobs of Life is Good

Bert and John Jacobs had just come off a $100 million year for their Boston-based apparel company, Life is Good.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has upended business as usual, forcing the brothers to invest in a new printing model while trying to encourage optimism during this time of economic and social distress.

