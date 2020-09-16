How I Built Resilience: Whitney Wolfe Herd of Bumble

Last year, the dating app Bumble launched a video chat feature that was initially slow to take off.

But that changed after the pandemic hit.

Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd tells Guy that many Bumble users are getting to know each other on video before meeting in person—a trend that could change dating for the better.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.