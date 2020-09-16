Accessibility links
#2038: Bernsteining the Clutch

Listen · 54:51
  • Download
The Best of Car Talk

Listen · 54:51
  • Download
This week on The Best of Car Talk, Leonard Bernstein is immortalized in automotive lore for a shifting technique he handed down to his son. Elsewhere, Adla got a rude welcome to Boston when someone stole the battery from her Civic; Jennifer made an ill-advised bet on steering wheels with her know-it-all 18-year-old nephew; Esther's low coolant light and buzzer might be trying to send her a subtle signal about the state of her cooling system; and is John's Thunderbird suffering from Radio Frequency Interference or Dying Transmission Syndrome? All this and lots more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.