How 1 Maine Wedding Caused Hundreds Of Coronavirus Cases And 7 Deaths NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, about the coronavirus cases and deaths officials have traced to a wedding last month.

How 1 Maine Wedding Caused Hundreds Of Coronavirus Cases And 7 Deaths National How 1 Maine Wedding Caused Hundreds Of Coronavirus Cases And 7 Deaths How 1 Maine Wedding Caused Hundreds Of Coronavirus Cases And 7 Deaths Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, about the coronavirus cases and deaths officials have traced to a wedding last month. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor