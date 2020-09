Big Ten Conference Will Play Football After All The Big Ten Conference has decided it will play football this fall after all. In August, it was the first conference to suspend its season but now has relented under pressure.

The Big Ten Conference has decided it will play football this fall after all. In August, it was the first conference to suspend its season but now has relented under pressure.