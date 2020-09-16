Accessibility links
After The Plague : Planet Money The Black Death was one of the worst catastrophes to ever hit humanity. But it also helped upend feudal hierarchies, redistribute wealth, and make daily life better for a lot of medieval Europeans.
After The Plague

Listen · 22:49
D-Keine/Getty Images
D-Keine/Getty Images

The Black Death was one of the worst pandemics in human history, tearing apart the social fabric of medieval Europe and inflicting a gruesome death on up to half the population.

But there's another side to it that we don't usually talk about--a sort of silver lining. As the continent was being destroyed, it was also being remade. From the ashes of the Black Death rose a new world that shook up feudal hierarchies, improved the lives of medieval Europeans, and completely transformed the economy.

Music: "Medieval Guitar," "Pipe Up," and "Flute Me Up."

