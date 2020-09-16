Accessibility links
Pavement's Stephen Malkmus : Bullseye with Jesse Thorn The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite artists about the music that made them who they are today. This time around, we're joined by Stephen Malkmus, the former frontman of Pavement. The band's been called one of the best acts from the '90s. The band broke up in 1999, and Malkmus has kept on, as prolific as ever, dropping 9 records since 2001. His latest record is out now, it's called "Traditional Techniques." When we asked him to dish on a song that made him who he is today, he kind of threw us a curveball. His pick: "Love Will Keep Us Together" by Captain & Tenille.
The Song That Changed My Life: Stephen Malkmus on "Love Will Keep Us Together" by Captain & Tenille

The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite artists about the music that made them who they are today.

This time around, we're joined by Stephen Malkmus, the former frontman of Pavement.

The band's been called one of the best acts from the '90s. They recorded so many songs that capture the decade perfectly: Cut Your Hair. Range Life. Stereo.

The band broke up in 1999, and Malkmus has kept on, as prolific as ever, dropping 9 records since 2001.

His latest is called "Traditional Techniques." On that record, Stephen offers his take on folk music. There's a little bit of Joni Mitchell, a little Loudon Wainwright, maybe some Incredible String Band, too.

He didn't talk about any of those groups. Instead, he threw us kind of a curveball. Stephen Malkmus explains why "Love Will Keep Us Together" by Captain & Tenille changed his life.