Swiss Referendum Considers Canceling Freedom Of Movement With EU Switzerland will vote this month on whether to end freedom of movement with the European Union. If it passes, it could destroy the country's close relationship with the EU.

Swiss Referendum Considers Canceling Freedom Of Movement With EU Europe Swiss Referendum Considers Canceling Freedom Of Movement With EU Swiss Referendum Considers Canceling Freedom Of Movement With EU Audio will be available later today. Switzerland will vote this month on whether to end freedom of movement with the European Union. If it passes, it could destroy the country's close relationship with the EU. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor