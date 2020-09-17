Accessibility links
Coronavirus and K-12 Education: Virtual Learning Vs Hybrid Learning : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders This school year is proving to be unlike any other. Teaching might be a nightmare in schools doing hybrid learning, a success for those doing virtual learning, or vice versa. It all depends on which school district you're in and what resources and funding you might be able to access. So what's the experience been like so far for the teachers trying to make school happen?
Coronavirus and Teachers

Listen · 29:15
  • Download
  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/913986966/915513476" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Pre-school teacher Mikki Laugier, right, guides students in a lesson as they participate in an outdoor learning demonstration to display methods schools can use to continue on-site education during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at P.S. 15 in the Red Hook neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. John Minchillo/AP hide caption

Pre-school teacher Mikki Laugier, right, guides students in a lesson as they participate in an outdoor learning demonstration to display methods schools can use to continue on-site education during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at P.S. 15 in the Red Hook neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York.

This school year is proving to be unlike any other.

Teaching might be a nightmare for schools doing hybrid learning, a success for those doing virtual learning, or vice versa. It all depends on which school district you're in and what resources and funding you might be able to access. So what's the experience been like so far for the teachers trying to make school happen?

Sam talks with a 9th grade science teacher near Salt Lake City, Utah, who feels comfortable with her school's precautions for in-person teaching. He also talks with a teacher in a greater Dallas, Texas area school district, who wants to quit because she's so worried about staying safe while in-person teaching.

This episode was produced by Anjuli Sastry with help from Star McCown. It was edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.