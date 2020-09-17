'Watchmen' Writer Cord Jefferson : Fresh Air The HBO series 'Watchmen' uses sci-fi and action heroes to examine American racism. We talk with show writer Cord Jefferson, who wrote the episode of the series in which the main character narrowly survives the 1921 Tulsa Massacre, when white supremacists destroyed a prosperous Black community. The series has scored 26 Emmy nominations — more than any other series.



Also, film critic Justin Chang reviews the grim thriller 'The Devil All the Time,' now streaming on Netflix.