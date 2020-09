Barr Criticizes Prosecutors, Makes Incendiary Comments On Slavery And Pandemic At a Constitution Day celebration Wednesday night, Attorney General William Barr blasted prosecutors and called a nationwide pandemic lockdown proposal the worst civil rights intrusion since slavery.

