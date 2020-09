Cleanup Is Underway On Gulf Coast After Hurricane Sally Hurricane Sally left plenty of damage when it hit Alabama on Wednesday. Now, as floodwaters begin to recede, people are trying to pick through the debris and clean up what the storm left behind.

Cleanup Is Underway On Gulf Coast After Hurricane Sally National Cleanup Is Underway On Gulf Coast After Hurricane Sally Cleanup Is Underway On Gulf Coast After Hurricane Sally Audio will be available later today. Hurricane Sally left plenty of damage when it hit Alabama on Wednesday. Now, as floodwaters begin to recede, people are trying to pick through the debris and clean up what the storm left behind. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor