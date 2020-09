Doctors See An Uptick In Teeth Issues During The Pandemic The pandemic is wreaking havoc with people's stress levels. Some are taking it out — unwittingly — on their teeth. Experts say they have seen all kinds of tooth damage since the lockdown started.

Doctors See An Uptick In Teeth Issues During The Pandemic

The pandemic is wreaking havoc with people's stress levels. Some are taking it out — unwittingly — on their teeth. Experts say they have seen all kinds of tooth damage since the lockdown started.