2 Chicagoans On Struggling To Make Ends Meet During The Pandemic Serious financial problems have disproportionately impacted people of color during the pandemic, according to a new NPR poll. NPR follows two Chicago residents who are struggling to make ends meet.

2 Chicagoans On Struggling To Make Ends Meet During The Pandemic National 2 Chicagoans On Struggling To Make Ends Meet During The Pandemic 2 Chicagoans On Struggling To Make Ends Meet During The Pandemic Audio will be available later today. Serious financial problems have disproportionately impacted people of color during the pandemic, according to a new NPR poll. NPR follows two Chicago residents who are struggling to make ends meet. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor