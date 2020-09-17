Bonus: Simon Rich reads from 'Hits & Misses'

Humorist Simon Rich joins us to read a selection from his book of short stories.

Simon Rich is a novelist and screenwriter who has worked on Saturday Night Live. He created and wrote for the show Man Seeking Woman and Miracle Workers, a very funny anthology series starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi.

His latest work can be seen in An American Pickle from HBO Max. In that film, Seth Rogen plays Herschel Greenbaum, a man who immigrates to Brooklyn from Eastern Europe to pursue the American dream.

But instead he falls into a giant vat of pickles. The pickling juice somehow preserved him 100 years, when he wakes up in modern New York City. The only living relative they can find is his great grandson played by... Seth Rogen.

The movie is based on a short story Simon wrote in 2013.

A while back, Simon was able to swing by and read a few selections from his most recent short story collection, Hits and Misses.

This one is called Riding Solo: The Oatsy Story.

They say history is written by the victors. Celebrating the exploits of so-called great men. The Washingtons. The Lincolns. The Paul Reveres. And history is never, ever, written by the horses these great men rode.

Until now.