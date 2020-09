Federal Judge Extends Order Stopping Census From Ending Early The Trump administration has been planning to stop the census count at the end of this month. But a federal judge in California has just ordered those plans to be put on pause for another week.

Federal Judge Extends Order Stopping Census From Ending Early