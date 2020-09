Trump Administration's New Natural Gas Transportation Rule Sparks Safety Concerns The Trump administration is now allowing liquefied natural gas to be transported by rail anywhere in the country, including major cities. Critics worry about accidents and catastrophic explosions.

Trump Administration's New Natural Gas Transportation Rule Sparks Safety Concerns Politics Trump Administration's New Natural Gas Transportation Rule Sparks Safety Concerns Trump Administration's New Natural Gas Transportation Rule Sparks Safety Concerns Audio will be available later today. The Trump administration is now allowing liquefied natural gas to be transported by rail anywhere in the country, including major cities. Critics worry about accidents and catastrophic explosions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor