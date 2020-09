Trump Announces 'Patriotic Education' Commission At the White House Conference, President Trump said history teachers' focus on slavery has taught children to hate their country and announced a national commission to promote "patriotic" education.

At the White House Conference, President Trump said history teachers' focus on slavery has taught children to hate their country and announced a national commission to promote "patriotic" education.