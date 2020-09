How Alabama And Florida Are Faring After Hurricane Sally It's been several days since Hurricane Sally hit the northern Gulf coast. Sally was less powerful than past hurricanes, but still caused a slew of damage.

How Alabama And Florida Are Faring After Hurricane Sally Weather How Alabama And Florida Are Faring After Hurricane Sally How Alabama And Florida Are Faring After Hurricane Sally Audio will be available later today. It's been several days since Hurricane Sally hit the northern Gulf coast. Sally was less powerful than past hurricanes, but still caused a slew of damage. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor