Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Life, Her 'Most Fervent Wish' And The Future Of SCOTUS

Twenty-seven years ago, then-Sen. Joe Biden gaveled together a special Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Decades before she was known as R.B.G., Ginsburg was the second woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court.

In her speech to the Senate Judiciary Committee, she called herself "a Brooklynite, born and bred" and invoked America's continual arc towards progress.

Ginsburg died on Friday at the age of 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Her death has set off a monumental battle for her seat—and if all this has left you with some fundamental questions about the law, the Supreme Court and the integrity of our politics... well, you're not alone.

We sat with Leah Litman, Nina Totenberg, Anne Joseph O'Connell, and Robert Barnes to talk about Justice Ginsburg's life and legacy.

