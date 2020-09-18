ICE, A Whistleblower And Forced Sterilization

Enlarge this image toggle caption OLIVIER DOULIERY/OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images OLIVIER DOULIERY/OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Last week, Dawn Wooten, a nurse working at an ICE detention center in Georgia, made startling allegations about the treatment of the women detained there. Wooten filed a whistleblower complaint against the agency last Monday.

Dr. Mahendra Amin is the main physician accused of performing these invasive surgeries on detained women. But Wooten's allegations weren't just about medical abuse. They also claimed the facility failed to protect staff and detainees against coronavirus.

There's been a lot of focus on this one specific complaint, but immigrant rights advocates say this is part of a much bigger problem. We asked Michelle Brané, Elizabeth Matherne, and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal to join us today and put these allegations into context for us.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.