How Generation Z And Millennials Are Fighting A Poll Worker Shortage

During this election season, the primaries were plagued with long lines and frustrated voters who waited hours to cast a ballot. And some voting rights advocates say the United States has systematically ignored the recruitment and training of poll workers — especially in Black and brown communities — and this is a form of voter suppression.

Enter: Generation Z and the millennials.

In the past few months, there's been a groundswell of high school and college students organizing to recruit poll workers ahead of the election.

We talked with Kennedy Mattes, Ben Hovland, and Evan Malbrough about their experiences as poll workers and some of the efforts to improve and reform working at the polls.

