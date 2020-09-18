Accessibility links
How Generation Z And Millennials Are Fighting A Poll Worker Shortage : 1A "I compare being a poll worker to being a fast food worker, except that there's not as much room for mistakes," says poll worker Evan Malbrough. "If you make a mistake with somebody's ballot you've suppressed their right to vote."

How Generation Z And Millennials Are Fighting A Poll Worker Shortage

A poll worker helps a voter at the Fairfax Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia. Tasos Katopodis/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images hide caption

During this election season, the primaries were plagued with long lines and frustrated voters who waited hours to cast a ballot. And some voting rights advocates say the United States has systematically ignored the recruitment and training of poll workers — especially in Black and brown communities — and this is a form of voter suppression.

Enter: Generation Z and the millennials.

In the past few months, there's been a groundswell of high school and college students organizing to recruit poll workers ahead of the election.

We talked with Kennedy Mattes, Ben Hovland, and Evan Malbrough about their experiences as poll workers and some of the efforts to improve and reform working at the polls.

