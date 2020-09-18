The News Roundup for September 25, 2020

Enlarge this image toggle caption Drew Angerer/Drew Angerer/Getty Images Drew Angerer/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

There have been increasing signs that this year, Election Day will likely stretch into Election Week or even Election Month.



President Donald Trump amplified those anxieties this week when he refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power in a room full of reporters.

Tensions are boiling in the United States as the coronavirus death toll crosses 200,000. And protests over police violence reach a fever pitch in the wake of a grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

In the domestic section of our News Roundup, we spoke with journalists Anita Kumar, Devlin Barrett and Fernando Pizarro.

Meanwhile, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un issues a rare personal apology for the killing a South Korean official.

And Europe grapples with a second wave as COVID-19 cases spike. London's mayor says the city is at "a tipping point".

Plus, the Kremlin hits back at Europe and the United States for refusing to recognize the widely discredited president of Belarus.

We got to all that and more in our international conversation with journalists Jennifer Williams, David Rennie, and Nick Schifrin.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.