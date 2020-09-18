Accessibility links
The News Roundup for September 25, 2020 : 1A President Donald Trump raises questions about the 2020 election, while a grand jury ruling on the police officers that killed Breonna Taylor reignites protests. China commits to carbon-neutrality. The situation around Belarus remains contentious and Prince Harry ruffles feathers over statements about voting.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

The News Roundup for September 25, 2020

Listen · 1:30:12
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/914466170/917011616" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The News Roundup for September 25, 2020

1A

The News Roundup for September 25, 2020

The News Roundup for September 25, 2020

Listen · 1:30:12
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/914466170/917011616" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) leaves his office and walks to the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol on in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Drew Angerer/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) leaves his office and walks to the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol on in Washington, DC.

Drew Angerer/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

There have been increasing signs that this year, Election Day will likely stretch into Election Week or even Election Month.

President Donald Trump amplified those anxieties this week when he refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power in a room full of reporters.

Tensions are boiling in the United States as the coronavirus death toll crosses 200,000. And protests over police violence reach a fever pitch in the wake of a grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

In the domestic section of our News Roundup, we spoke with journalists Anita Kumar, Devlin Barrett and Fernando Pizarro.

Meanwhile, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un issues a rare personal apology for the killing a South Korean official.

And Europe grapples with a second wave as COVID-19 cases spike. London's mayor says the city is at "a tipping point".

Plus, the Kremlin hits back at Europe and the United States for refusing to recognize the widely discredited president of Belarus.

We got to all that and more in our international conversation with journalists Jennifer Williams, David Rennie, and Nick Schifrin.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.