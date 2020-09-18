Accessibility links
Trump Now Claims 'Every American' Will Have Coronavirus Vaccine By April 2021 The president has contradicted health experts, and now his own ambitious timeline, for a vaccine against COVID-19.
NPR logo Trump Now Claims 'Every American' Will Have Coronavirus Vaccine By April 2021

Politics

Trump Now Claims 'Every American' Will Have Coronavirus Vaccine By April 2021

Enlarge this image

President Trump has made fast-tracking a vaccine against the coronavirus a core tenet of his re-election pitch. Alex Wong/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump has made fast-tracking a vaccine against the coronavirus a core tenet of his re-election pitch.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump on Friday said "every American" will have a vaccine for the coronavirus available by April 2021, escalating already ambitious goals to fast-track a vaccine for the virus that has killed nearly 200,000 people in the United States. He also promised more than 100 million doses available by the end of the year — a far loftier estimate than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's own distribution plan lays out.

During the Friday briefing, Trump said that distribution of a vaccine will begin within 24 hours of its readiness.

"I think distribution will go even quicker than most people think," Trump said.

The timeline for when a vaccine can reasonably be expected has been a point of contention within the federal government.

Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, in a Wednesday testimony to the Senate said a vaccine against the coronavirus likely would not be available for widespread distribution until next summer or fall.

Trump later that day re-upped his pledge that a vaccine could be ready as soon as October and said that Redfield, a 30-year veteran in the field of virology and infectious disease, had "misunderstood" and "made a mistake" in his assessment of a vaccine's timing.

Operation Warp Speed, the federal government's coronavirus vaccine initiative, has six different vaccines at various stages of clinical testing, but faces enormous challenges in getting them approved and distributed.