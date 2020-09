A Story Of A Dramatic Escape From Wildfire In Oregon Scott Johnson and his wife, Marybeth Cardin, and their cat escaped from a wildfire in Oregon, leaping from a 50-foot cliff, grabbing a log in a river and finding warmth by a heated boulder.

