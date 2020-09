CDC Reverses Controversial Guidelines Regarding Coronavirus Testing The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its controversial suggestion that people who have been exposed to someone with the virus don't need to be tested if they have no symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its controversial suggestion that people who have been exposed to someone with the virus don't need to be tested if they have no symptoms.