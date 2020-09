Scientists Discover 120,000-Year-Old Human Footprints In Saudi Arabia Scientists discovered 120,000-year-old human footprints in Saudi Arabia along with those of horses and elephants — hinting the region was once more hospitable to people moving out of Africa.

