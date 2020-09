The Latest COVID-19 Shortage Is Canning Lids Looking for canning lids? There are none. Shelves are empty of canning supplies. It's reminiscent of the Great Canning Lid Shortage of 1975 when there were congressional hearings into the crisis.

