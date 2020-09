Remembering A Former School Teacher Who Died Of COVID-19 Whitney Moore Taylor of Hobbs, N.M., was a former second-grade teacher, who was working in early-childhood therapy when she died of COVID-19. She was married, had a daughter and was 31 years old.

Whitney Moore Taylor of Hobbs, N.M., was a former second-grade teacher, who was working in early-childhood therapy when she died of COVID-19. She was married, had a daughter and was 31 years old.