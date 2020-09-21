Remembering RBG / Neurologist Oliver Sacks : Fresh Air Legal analyst and 'New Yorker' staff writer Jeffrey Toobin spoke with Terry Gross in 2013 about his profile of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, written as she marked her 20th anniversary on the Supreme Court. We'll talk about how her work led to breakthroughs in the equal treatment of women. And Toobin will tell a touching personal story she shared with him. Ginsburg died Sept. 18 at the age of 87.



A new documentary, 'Oliver Sacks: His Own Life,' chronicles the late neurologist's efforts to understand perception, memory and consciousness. Sacks spoke with Terry Gross in 2012 about how a hallucination saved his life.

