Accessibility links
Stock Market Drops Amid Growing U.S.-China Tensions, Economic Worries The Dow Jones Industrial Average falls nearly 800 points as new Chinese regulations pose potential threats to U.S. tech companies, which have been leading the stock market to new records.
NPR logo Stocks Drop As U.S.-China Tensions, Uncertainty About The Economy Grow

Business

Stocks Drop As U.S.-China Tensions, Uncertainty About The Economy Grow

Enlarge this image

U.S. stock indexes fell sharply Monday amid renewed economic tensions with China. Bebeto Matthews/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Bebeto Matthews/AP

U.S. stock indexes fell sharply Monday amid renewed economic tensions with China.

Bebeto Matthews/AP

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 800 points on Monday after China announced regulations that could threaten U.S. tech companies, which have been leading the stock market to new records. Continued economic uncertainty because of the pandemic and scrutiny of big banks also weighed down the stock market.

The Dow dove 2.7% and the broader S&P 500 index fell about 2% in midday trading. The Nasdaq composite index was down more than 1%.

Over the weekend, China announced rules for a new regulatory body that could blacklist foreign companies that unfairly treat Chinese companies or pose a threat to Chinese national security, NPR's Emily Feng reported.

Tech Stocks Are In A Mood, And They're Dragging The Market Down With Them

Business

Tech Stocks Are In A Mood, And They're Dragging The Market Down With Them

China has not yet said which companies would be labeled "unreliable entities" — those that threaten the development of Chinese companies — but Chinese state media have suggested that U.S. tech companies including Apple, Qualcomm and Cisco would be considered.

The latest tensions with China come as the Trump administration has threatened to bar the Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat apps in the U.S.

Bank stocks fell Monday after a news report that JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank and other giant banks defied money-laundering crackdowns.

As Economic Recovery Slows, Fed Sees Many Risks And Pledges Full Support

Coronavirus Live Updates

As Economic Recovery Slows, Fed Sees Many Risks And Pledges Full Support

The U.S. economic slowdown amid the coronavirus pandemic also continues to worry investors. Retail sales grew more slowly in August after an extra $600 per week in federal unemployment benefits expired.

The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates to historic lows and says it expects to keep them down through at least 2023, but Congress has been deadlocked about providing additional pandemic economic assistance.