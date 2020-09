Autopsies Show Inmates' Lungs Filling With Fluid As They're Executed An NPR investigation looked into the autopsies of inmates executed by lethal injection and found evidence that such deaths are far less peaceful than states have claimed for decades.

Autopsies Show Inmates' Lungs Filling With Fluid As They're Executed National Autopsies Show Inmates' Lungs Filling With Fluid As They're Executed Autopsies Show Inmates' Lungs Filling With Fluid As They're Executed Audio will be available later today. An NPR investigation looked into the autopsies of inmates executed by lethal injection and found evidence that such deaths are far less peaceful than states have claimed for decades. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor