CDC Takes Down Its Guidance On Aerosol Transmission On The Coronavirus The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines Friday to say the coronavirus can spread via tiny aerosol particles. But on Monday, the agency abruptly pulled the new guidance.

CDC Takes Down Its Guidance On Aerosol Transmission On The Coronavirus National CDC Takes Down Its Guidance On Aerosol Transmission On The Coronavirus CDC Takes Down Its Guidance On Aerosol Transmission On The Coronavirus Audio will be available later today. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines Friday to say the coronavirus can spread via tiny aerosol particles. But on Monday, the agency abruptly pulled the new guidance. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor