Actor Regina King Wins Her 4th Emmy In 6 Years American actor Regina King won an Emmy for her work in the HBO series Watchmen. It's her fourth Emmy in six years, all for different roles.

Actor Regina King Wins Her 4th Emmy In 6 Years National Actor Regina King Wins Her 4th Emmy In 6 Years Actor Regina King Wins Her 4th Emmy In 6 Years Audio will be available later today. American actor Regina King won an Emmy for her work in the HBO series Watchmen. It's her fourth Emmy in six years, all for different roles. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor