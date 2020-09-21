Jamaican Monetary Policy: Behind The Music

In 1992, Jamaica's inflation rate peaked at over 70%.

Since then, the country has managed to gain better control of inflation and, in 2017, the Bank of Jamaica set an annual inflation target of between 4% and 6%.

Now, Jamaica's inflation rate is around 5%.

And the Central Bank has chosen a unique way to communicate these policies to its citizens: Reggae music videos.

Today on the show, Stacey talks to Wayne Robinson, Senior Deputy Governor at the Bank of Jamaica about the campaign and why making monetary policy accessible is important.

