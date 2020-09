Examining The Ethics Involved When Distributing A COVID-19 Vaccine When a COVID-19 vaccine is approved, who gets first dibs? Bioethicists say the focus should be on saving the lives of people most at risk. Frontline health workers go first, but the rest is trickier.

When a COVID-19 vaccine is approved, who gets first dibs? Bioethicists say the focus should be on saving the lives of people most at risk. Frontline health workers go first, but the rest is trickier.