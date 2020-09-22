For 38 Years, Dungeon Master Has Been Continually Playing 'D&D' Game

Robert Wardhaugh has been playing the same game of Dungeons and Dragons since 1982. It started with four players. Now there are 60 people, and they're on Zoom, Wardaugh tells CNN.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Robert Wardhaugh says "Dungeons And Dragons" is all about telling you a good story. The Dungeon Master has been telling his for 38 years. He started the game in 1982 with four players and is still playing it. Now there are 60 people. They're on Zoom, Wardhaugh tells CNN. Thirty-eight years is probably a D&D record for the longest continuous game. And he says the only thing limiting his campaign will be his lifespan. It's MORNING EDITION.

