How Donald Trump Turned The Presidency Into A Business : Fresh Air 'Forbes' senior editor Dan Alexander examines President Trump's sprawling business interests in his new book, 'White House, Inc.' Alexander says the president has broken a number of pledges he made about how he would conduct business while in office. We talk about Trump's holdings and potential conflicts of interest, and what Alexander found when he looked closely at the numbers.



Also, Ken Tucker reviews Mickey Guyton's EP 'Bridges' and her single "Black Like Me."