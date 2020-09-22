Accessibility links
The Documentary 'RBG' Chronicles Life and Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away last week at the age of 87. The conversation has quickly moved to the politics around her replacement, but what kind of legacy did she leave? In the award-winning documentary RBG, filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West chronicle the life of Ginsburg, from her rise to the judicial branch to becoming the 'Notorious RBG.' NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg also joins this encore conversation with Sam, Betsy, and Julie.
NPR logo

The Life And Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Listen · 31:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/915724052/916330440" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Life And Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

The Life And Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The Life And Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Listen · 31:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/915724052/916330440" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the subject of the award-winning documentary RBG. She passed away at 87 on Sep. 18, 2020. Magnolia Pictures/CNN Films hide caption

toggle caption
Magnolia Pictures/CNN Films

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the subject of the award-winning documentary RBG. She passed away at 87 on Sep. 18, 2020.

Magnolia Pictures/CNN Films

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away last week at the age of 87. The conversation has quickly moved to the politics around her replacement, but what kind of legacy did she leave? In the award-winning documentary RBG, filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West chronicle the life of Ginsburg, from her rise to the judicial branch to becoming the 'Notorious RBG.' NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg also joins this encore conversation with Sam, Betsy, and Julie.