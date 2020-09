What A Supreme Court Vacancy Might Mean For Abortion Cases NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Mary Ziegler, a law professor at Florida State University, about how the death of Justice Ginsburg could impact the remaining abortion cases headed to the Supreme Court.

NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Mary Ziegler, a law professor at Florida State University, about how the death of Justice Ginsburg could impact the remaining abortion cases headed to the Supreme Court.