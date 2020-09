U.S. Reaches COVID-19 Milestone: Death Toll Is Over 200,000 More than 200,000 people in the U.S. have died of COVID-19. We hear from three areas of the country about how the pandemic has affected life there.

U.S. Reaches COVID-19 Milestone: Death Toll Is Over 200,000

More than 200,000 people in the U.S. have died of COVID-19. We hear from three areas of the country about how the pandemic has affected life there.