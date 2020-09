Charles Krebbs Is Among The More Than 200,000 People Who Died Of COVID-19 Charles Henry Krebbs of Phoenix, Arizona, died of COVID-19 at age 75. His daughter, Tara Krebbs, remembers his love of fashion, his sense of humor and the chance to say goodbye.

Charles Krebbs Is Among The More Than 200,000 People Who Died Of COVID-19 Charles Krebbs Is Among The More Than 200,000 People Who Died Of COVID-19 Charles Krebbs Is Among The More Than 200,000 People Who Died Of COVID-19 Audio will be available later today. Charles Henry Krebbs of Phoenix, Arizona, died of COVID-19 at age 75. His daughter, Tara Krebbs, remembers his love of fashion, his sense of humor and the chance to say goodbye. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor