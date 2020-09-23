Top Health Officials Testify Before Senate On The Government's Pandemic Response

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

OK to coronavirus news now - four top officials responsible for the government's pandemic response testified before a Senate committee today. Dr. Anthony Fauci said he remains cautiously optimistic that a safe and effective vaccine is on the horizon, yet officials say it will likely be mid-2021 before a vaccine is available to all Americans. Meanwhile, in a press conference tonight, President Trump continued to press for quick action. Well, NPR's Allison Aubrey is here to discuss all these latest developments.

Hey, Allison.

ALLISON AUBREY, BYLINE: Hey, Mary Louise.

KELLY: All right. Let's start with approving a vaccine because lawmakers said today that they are worried the president is putting politics ahead of science. They put questions about that to his top health officials. What was the response?

AUBREY: Well, generally, all four of the president's top health advisers at the hearing - and this included Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Robert Redfield - said that they have confidence in the vaccine approval process. And in the FDA, they say the process will be transparent. Here's FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

STEPHEN HAHN: FDA will not authorize or approve any COVID-19 vaccine before it has met the agency's rigorous expectations for safety and effectiveness. Decisions to authorize or approve any such vaccine or therapeutic will be made by the dedicated career staff at FDA, and science will guide our decisions. FDA will not permit any pressure from anyone to change that.

AUBREY: So you hear him saying the decisions will be made by scientists not by politicians. And it's clear that Americans really need to be convinced of this, Mary Louise. I mean, recent polls show the majority of Americans don't trust President Trump's claims about a vaccine.

KELLY: Well, what is the latest we have heard from the president? I mentioned, tonight, he gave this press conference. He was asked again about the vaccine approval process.

AUBREY: He was, indeed. Specifically, he was asked about updated guidelines the FDA is working on for its vaccine evaluation. Now, these guidelines are reportedly stricter. They may require more proof of efficacy and safety from the companies developing the vaccine. Here's what the president said.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I'll tell you what. We're looking at that, and that has to be approved by the White House. We may or may not approve it. That sounds like a political move because when you have Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna - these great companies coming up with these vaccines. And they've done testing and everything else. I'm saying, why would they have to be, you know, adding great length to the process? We want to have people not get sick. The vaccine is very important. It's the final step. I believe it's going to be the final step. And, no, we're looking at that. But I think it's - I think that was a political move more than anything else.

KELLY: OK, so the president there saying this is politics. This is a political move. How does that square with what the FDA is saying?

AUBREY: You know, the president's statement really runs counter to what FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said just today in his testimony. I mean, Hahn said that when it comes to the agency's decisions about vaccine, science rules, right? The guidance would reportedly require companies to follow patients for two months after receiving their second dose of a vaccine before the agency would look at the data. Now, this would give regulators more confidence, more evidence in a vaccine's effectiveness and its safety. But it's a tradeoff, Mary Louise. I mean, it could push back when a vaccine could be authorized for emergency use, and that would make it even less likely that a vaccine would be available before Election Day.

KELLY: All right. That is NPR health correspondent Allison Aubrey.

Thanks, Allison.

AUBREY: Thank you, Mary Louise.

