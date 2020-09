Scientists Say Disasters Are Teaming Up During Time Of Climate Change Many states have faced record-breaking heat this year along with drought and wildfires. Scientists say climate change makes extreme events more likely to happen at the same time.

Scientists Say Disasters Are Teaming Up During Time Of Climate Change Environment Scientists Say Disasters Are Teaming Up During Time Of Climate Change Scientists Say Disasters Are Teaming Up During Time Of Climate Change Audio will be available later today. Many states have faced record-breaking heat this year along with drought and wildfires. Scientists say climate change makes extreme events more likely to happen at the same time. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor