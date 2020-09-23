Accessibility links
Trump Says FDA Is Playing Politics With COVID-19 Vaccine Referring to a report that the FDA plans to tighten requirements for a vaccine, Trump said, "That sounds like a political move."
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.
Special Series

The Coronavirus Crisis

Everything you need to know about the global pandemic
NPR logo Trump Accuses FDA Of Playing Politics With COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines

Trump Accuses FDA Of Playing Politics With COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines

Enlarge this image

President Trump addresses reporters during a Wednesday news conference. Joshua Roberts/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

President Trump addresses reporters during a Wednesday news conference.

Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday decried reported health agency efforts to issue stricter guidelines for evaluating a vaccine against COVID-19, accusing the Food and Drug Administration of playing politics.

Trump was apparently reacting to a Tuesday report in the New York Times that said the agency will soon move to tighten requirements for emergency authorization of any coronavirus vaccine to better ensure its safety and effectiveness.

"That has to be approved by the White House. We may or may not approve it. That sounds like a political move," Trump said during a press briefing at the White House.

"I think that was a political move more than anything else," he said.

PBS NewsHour via YouTube

The timing of a vaccine has been an issue of contention between the president and health experts.

Trump has directly contradicted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield on an estimate for widespread release of a vaccine, saying that such distribution of a vaccine would happen before the end of the year. Trump has also said that "every American" will have access to a vaccine by April.

Why Tens Of Thousands Of People Are Key To Testing A COVID-19 Vaccine

Shots - Health News

Why Tens Of Thousands Of People Are Key To Testing A COVID-19 Vaccine

As Pandemic Deaths Add Up, Racial Disparities Persist — And In Some Cases Worsen

Shots - Health News

As Pandemic Deaths Add Up, Racial Disparities Persist — And In Some Cases Worsen

Redfield has testified to Congress that a vaccine would likely not be widely available until next spring or summer.

Multiple potential vaccines are undergoing testing. Top health officials vowed in a hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday that a COVID-19 vaccine would not be approved until it met "vigorous expectations" for safety and effectiveness.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.
Special Series

The Coronavirus Crisis

Everything you need to know about the global pandemic